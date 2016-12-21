JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Performs Original Track “Hosnian Prime” Live On EMGtv; Video

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner returned to the EMGtv studio to play over an original track, "Hosnian Prime”.

Richie came straight from a Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp on a short break before starting pre-production for the new Judas Priest album. Richie’s guitar is loaded with the EMG 57/66 humbucker set running through a Dunlop Wah and chorus pedal.

In other Judas Priest news, the band recently announced the reissue of their tenth studio album, Turbo. The album has been remastered and will be released via Sony Music on February 3rd on 3CD (the original album and two bonus discs) as well as 1LP 150g vinyl.

In the video below, vocalist Rob Halford and guitarist Glenn Tipton discuss Turbo and the importance of the record in the band's legacy:

Originally released in 1986, Turbo features all the hallmarks of classic Priest on tracks such as “Turbo Lover”, “Parental Guidance” and “Locked In”.

Included on disc two and three of the CD reissue is, previously unreleased, Live in Kansas City, a live recording from the band’s 1986 Fuel For Life tour in support of Turbo.

The band add: “The ’80’s is considered to have been the best decade for heavy metal – Judas Priest roared through it and at the half way point went into unchartered territory with Turbo. Always believing that metal should have no boundaries, Priest challenged themselves taking on board new technical inventions to create fresh ideas and push their sound forward. The combined songs show another side of Priest’s range of creativity that captures a theme and energy infused with the over the top sensibilities of that era. The Fuel For Life tour certainly encapsulated the decadence of the times! Turbo remastered and accompanied by a pedal to the metal live recording from Kansas reveals Priest on high octane – Raising fists and devil horns to the next level.”

Tracklisting:

Disc One – Turbo: Remastered



“Turbo Lover”

“Locked In”

“Private Property”

“Parental Guidance”

“Rock You All Around The World”

“Out In The Cold”

“Wild Nights, Hot & Crazy Days”

“Hot For Love”

“Reckless”



Disc Two – Live At The Kemper Arena, Kansas City

“Out In the Cold“

“Locked In”

“Heading Out To The Highway”

“Metal Gods”

“Breaking The Law”

“Love Bites”

“Some Heads Are Gonna Roll”

“The Sentinel”

“Private Property”

“Desert Plains”

“Rock You All Around The World”



Disc Three- Live At The Kemper Arena, Kansas City

“The Hellion”

“Electric Eye”

“Turbo Lover”

“Freewheel Burning”

“Victim Of Changes”

“The Green Manalishi (With The Two -Pronged Crown)”

“Living After Midnight”

“You've Got Another Thing Coming”