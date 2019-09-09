JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Performs With Tribute Band SAD WINGS In Nashville (Video)

On August 18th, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner joined the Priest tribute band Sad Wings on stage at the Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville, TN for "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Hell Bent For Leather". Video is available below.

A message from Sad Wings: "So....we were playing a show at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville when Richie Faulkner, guitarist from Judas Priest walked in. Richie just moved to Nashville and wanted to check out the local Priest tribute band. He watched us play 7 songs then asked to join in! He played 'Metal Gods', 'Breakin' The Law' and 'Hellbent For Leather'. Richie complimented us on specific things in songs and especially frontman Tim McDonald's vocals on 'Down In Flames' and 'Victim Of Changes'. We are honored, humbled and grateful that Richie gave us the most epic band memory of our life. Richie was gracious, funny and humble. What a great guy! Thank you to everyone who was a part of this incredible evening."

Faulkner recently took to social media to thank fans for their support on the band's Firepower tour, which wrapped it's North American leg in Las Vegas, and to share some stats.

Says Richie: "Thanks to every single one of you that came and rocked out with us on the Firepower tour 2018/2019. It’s been emotional and amazing to see all of you and share in the celebration of heavy metal all around the world. A big thanks also to our wonderful Judas Priest Crew. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to serve."

Judas Priest's next schedule show is on January 31, 2020 at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. The band's tour itinerary can be found here.