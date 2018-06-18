JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Praises Band's "Perseverance, Dedication And Passion"; Video Interview

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner was recently interviewed by Mia Klose of TotalRock Radio on June 9th at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden. Their chat can be viewed below, an excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Asked if there were times, before he joined Judas Priest in 2011, when he considered giving up, cutting his hair and getting a regular 9-to-5 job, Faulkner answered: "Of course. I think that goes for everyone. There's always challenges. But that's the passion, isn't it? We've got the passion, and when we get those obstacles, we get frustrated, but you keep at it. And these guys (in Judas Priest) are a testament to that; they've been doing it for 50 years 'cause of that passion. And in the beginning, it wasn't easy for them either; it was probably harder — there wasn't the outlets we have today, like the Internet. They couldn't reach people with their music like we can now. So everything comes with these challenges. But just perseverance, dedication and that passion… They've been doing it for 50 years, so I think we can all learn from that. Just keep kicking ass, you know."

In live news, Judas Priest is currently on tour in Europe in support of their new album, Firepower. The band's next show is June 19th in Freiburg, Gemany. To view their complete schedule, click here.