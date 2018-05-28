JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Reveals His First Concert Ever; Video

On this episode of DTB’s First Concert Ever, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner chats about the first concert he ever went to.

Legends will collide late this summer when Deep Purple and Judas Priest embark on a co-headlining North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off August 21st in Cincinnati, Ohio and visit 25 cities across the US and Canada before wrapping September 30th in Wheatland, California. Tickets are on sale via LiveNation.com.

Deep Purple’s latest studio album, inFinite, was released April 7th, 2017, via earMUSIC. Produced by the legendary Bob Ezrin, (Pink Floyd, Alice Cooper, KISS), InFinite featured 10 new tracks recorded with no musical boundaries in the spirit of the 70s. The metal pioneers have released five studio albums since 1996, augmented by an abundance of solo work and special projects from members Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Steve Morse and Don Airey. Fans will be thrilled as they cover decades of favorites for this run.

Judas Priest’s latest studio album, Firepower, was released March 9th, 2018, via Epic Records. Co-produced by Tom Allom and Andy Sneap, the 14-track album has become one of the most successful of the band’s entire career - landing in the "Top 5" of 17 countries (including their highest chart placement ever in the US), and scoring their highest charting commercial rock radio single in decades with “Lightning Strike”. Few heavy metal bands have managed to scale the heights that Judas Priest have during their near 50-year career, and with a lineup featuring Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Richie Faulkner, Ian Hill, and Scott Travis, Judas Priest will be scorching across North America with some heavy metal Firepower again this summer and fall on tour with Deep Purple.

Tour dates:

August

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

24 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

25 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

27 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

29 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

30 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

2 - Bethel Woods, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

5 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

20 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino

21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs

23 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

26 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

29 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

30 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre