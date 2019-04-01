JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Reveals Upcoming Tour Will Feature New Stage Set, New Songs

Judas Priest will kick off their North American Tour with special guest Uriah Heep on May 3rd at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida; wrapping up on June 29th at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Guitarist Richie Faulkner was recently asked on Twitter to expand on his previous comment that Judas Priest will return with a new show and fresh songs in their setlist, he replied: "The actual stage set is new and different, new production, as it stands now around 8-10 songs we haven't played yet on the entire FirePower tour, some new some old.... We might kick a few more round in rehearsals and see how they feel. Can you guess what the songs are? RHRF DOTF"

“Metal maniacs - Judas Priest is roaring back to the USA for one more blast of Firepower! Firepower 2019 charges forth with new first time performances born out of Firepower, as well as fresh classic cuts across the decades from the Priest world metalsphere. Our visual stage set and light show will be scorching a unique, hot, fresh vibe - mixing in headline festivals, as well as the in-your-face venue close ups. We can’t wait to reunite and reignite our maniacs...THE PRIEST IS BACK!” - Judas Priest

There are few heavy metal bands that have managed to scale the heights that Judas Priest have during their nearly 50-year career - responsible for issuing such all-time classic albums as British Steel, Screaming For Vengeance, and Painkiller, as well as the anthems “Breaking The Law,” “Living After Midnight,” and “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming.”

And Priest’s presence and influence remains strong, as evidenced by the chart performance of Firepower and its glowing reviews, a Grammy Award win for Best Metal Performance, plus being a VH1 Rock Honors recipient and a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination. Also, Priest can be credited as being one of the first metal bands to pioneer wearing leather and studs - a look that would eventually be embraced by metalheads throughout the world.

Undoubtedly, Judas Priest’s upcoming North American tour will only add to their ever-growing status of heavy metal legends.

Tour dates:

May

3 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

6 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

16 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

18 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

25 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

28 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

29 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

31 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

June

1 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater

3 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

8 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

10 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre

11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

16 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

19 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort and Casino

21 - Kent, WA - Accesso Showare Center

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Theatre of the Clouds

24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hote