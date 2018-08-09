JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Shows You How To Develop Your Own Signature Sound; New Speed Of Flight Episode Streaming (Video)

In this new episode of the Guitar World series Speed Of Flight, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner shows you some cool soloing tricks you can use to help make your playing unique and to develop a signature sound.

In a previous episode, Faulkner talks about some of his main guitar influences and how you can use others' guitar styles in your playing, but still create your own unique sound.

On August 2nd, Judas Priest were inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History at Germany's Wacken Open Air Festival. The ceremony took place just before the band performed one of the biggest shows of their current Firepower world tour.

Judas Priest’s latest studio album Firepower was released March 9th via Epic Records. Co-produced by Tom Allom and Andy Sneap, the 14-track album has become one of the most successful of the band’s entire career - landing in the Top 5 in 17 countries (including their highest chart placement ever in the US), and scoring their highest charting commercial rock radio single in decades with “Lightning Strike”. The band’s new music video, “No Surrender”, can be seen below.

“’No Surrender’ captures the true metal fighting spirit and metalheads around the world find a united voice within the message of this song,” says the band. “When you honestly believe in yourself and live your life the way you have the right to with no surrender, then nothing will ever stop you from living your dream.”