JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Studies The Playing Of JIMI HENDRIX; New Speed Of Flight Episode Streaming (Video)
October 23, 2018, an hour ago
An essential element in the learning process for every guitarist is to analyze how our favourite guitar players do what they do, and figure out how to emulate those sounds ourselves.
In this new episode of the Guitar World series Speed Of Flight, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner studies the playing of guitar legend Jimi Hendrix:
Previous episodes of Speed Of Flight can be viewed below: