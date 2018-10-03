JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Teaches You How To Speak Musically With Your Own Unique Soloing Accent; New Speed Of Flight Episode Streaming (Video)

In this new episode of the Guitar World series Speed Of Flight, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner teaches you how to express yourself and find your own unique soloing voice on the guitar.

In a previous episode, Faulkner shows you some cool soloing tricks you can use to help make your playing unique and to develop a signature sound:

And in another episode, Richie talks about some of his main guitar influences and how you can use others' guitar styles in your playing, but still create your own unique sound: