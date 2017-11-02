JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Unveils New Epiphone Signature Guitar; Video

The new Epiphone Limited Edition Richie Faulkner Flying-V Custom Outfit is the premier signature model from the legendary lead guitarist for Judas Priest. Featuring a classic Flying-V with EMG active pickups chosen by Faulkner, a Floyd Rose Tremolo and bridge and tailpiece with R2 Locking Nut, Grover Rotomatic machine heads, a Thin-C neck profile, and a custom designed gig bag.

When Richie Faulkner joined Judas Priest in 2011, his incredible speed, finesse, and control rejuvenated the pioneering English metal band and helped to introduce them to a new generation of fans. Now as Judas Priest approaches their 50th anniversary, Epiphone welcomes Richie Faulkner to their family of signature guitarists.

The new Limited Edition Richie Faulkner Flying-V Custom Outfit is a classic Flying-V with a Mahogany body in an Ebony gloss finish. The Mahogany neck has a Thin-C profile and is modeled after Richie's favorite vintage Flying-V. Both the body top and headstock have multi-layer Black and Pure White binding. The neck is glued to the body with a traditional deep set joint and has a 24.75" scale length and an Ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets, a 12" radius, and pearloid "Block" inlays along with a "Falcon" logo on 12th fret. The traditional Flying-V headstock has a 60s era pearloid "Epiphone" logo plus a Judas Priest "Trident" logo. The Floyd Rose "R2" Locking nut (paired with the Floyd Rose Tremolo bridge and tailpiece) allows for incredibly precise tuning and sustain, a hallmark of Faulkner's style.

Watch the video below, and get more info at epiphone.com.