JUDAS PRIEST Guitarists GLENN TIPTON And K.K. DOWNING Featured In Rare 2010 Banger Video Interview

Judas Priest guitarists Glenn Tipton and K.K. Downing were interviewed together in 2010 by Banger’s Sam Dunn in London, England for the series Metal Evolution. They talked about British blues, rebellion and how they created their iconic dual guitar sound.

This extended interview excerpt is presented raw and uncut, with new director's commentary.

Judas Priest "are back into the studio working on the new album - they have a great team on board with long time producer Tom Allom, Andy Sneap and Mike Exeter - all very exciting!"

Of course, Tom Allom was behind the board for every Priest album from 1979's Unleashed In The East through to 1988's Ram It Down; as well 2009's A Touch of Evil: Live. Andy Sneap is known for his work with: Accept, Arch Enemy, Kreator, Megadeth, Nevermore, Testament, and many more. While Mike Exeter earned a name for himself with Black Sabbath.

Earlier this year, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford spoke exclusively with BraveWords about the band’s new album and follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls saying, “We are currently tracking and it's going to be fucking great man. You’re going to love this one. I'm not just saying that, but I know really well, you are going to love this one.”

Neither a title or release date for the forthcoming Judas Priest album have been announced yet.