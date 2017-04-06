JUDAS PRIEST - Hell Bent For Leather Art Exhibition To Raise Money For Charity

Parliament Tattoo Studio in London, England have joined forces with the iconic metal band Judas Priest to bring you Hell Bent For Leather: An exhibition of hand painted leather biker jackets inspired by the band’s albums and song titles by some of the world's greatest tattoo artists.

The first exhibition of its kind featuring tattooing nobility such as Grime, Jondix, Scott Move, Gregory Whithead, Xam, and more, the landmark exhibition is set to make waves in both the music and tattoo art communities. Each artist taking part in the exhibition has selected their favourite Judas Priest song or album title from which to create their artwork – painting directly onto the back of biker jackets using specially designed acrylic leather paint – each piece represents hours of meticulous work resulting in some of the most exciting heavy metal artwork ever produced.

The one off pieces will be displayed publicly in London this May, at a free exhibition in the heart of Camden. An invitation only drinks reception will launch the original art event on Friday May 5th at the Provender Building, right in the subculture epicenter that is the Stables Market. Visitors attending the Hell Bent For Leather Exhibition will not only get the chance to view these one off pieces, but also have the opportunity to purchase Judas Priest merchandise, music and more with proceeds being donated to charity.

Moving on from its stint in London, the jackets will head south to the prestigious Brighton Tattoo Convention on May 13th and 14th where they will exhibit alongside more than 300 world class tattooists, including several of the artists participating in the Hell Bent For Leather exhibition.

Following the events, the jackets will be auctioned off online along with a signed certificate of authenticity from Judas Priest to benefit both The Teenage Cancer Trust and the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund – both extremely worthy causes close to the hearts of Judas Priest – the exhibition hopes to raise as much money as possible for the two charities.

Further details can be found at this location.