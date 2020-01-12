JUDAS PRIEST In Top Five For 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Fan Ballot Vote

Metal legends Judas Priest have checked in with the following message via social media:

"A huge metal thank you to our Priest family for voting & defending Judas Priest in the fan vote for RRHoF 2020. We made and stayed in the top five fan votes through your love and support. Whatever the outcome we are blessed having the best metal fans in the world of heavy metal!"

Inductees to the 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame will be confirmed this week, but both Judas Priest and Soundgarden will receive a vote apiece for induction thanks to fan voting. This does not ensure, however, that the bands will be inducted, as Judas Priest has been in the Top 5 before and ultimately excluded.

The final results of fan voting, with The Dave Matthews Band taking top spot, can be viewed here.

"It's just another thrill, again, to be nominated," Halford told Billboard previously regarding Priest's second nomination for the award, "and so quickly because I know sometimes the nominations can get stretched out for quite a long period of time. So to get another one so quickly is wonderful and another great moment for the Priest and for our fans."

Judas Priest has gone through many changes, but Les Binks, K. K. Downing, Rob Halford, Ian Hill, Dave Holland, Glenn Tipton and Scott Travis are the only ones on the ballot.

