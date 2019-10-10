JUDAS PRIEST Issues Statement In Wake Of OZZY OSBOURNE Tour Postponement

Yesterday (October 9), Ozzy Osbourne announced that he is postponing his 2020 European shows (see the video below).

Judas Priest, who will remain as support on the rescheduled European tour as part of their JP/50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary tour, have since issued the following statement:

"We are very grateful for the rock solid support from our wonderful UK & European fans as Ozzy gets well and strong - the UK/European tour will showcase the very best British Metal from the ones that started it all and we proudly look forward to celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years together with you!"

Ozzy’s North American dates will go on as scheduled, kicking off May 27, 2020 in Atlanta and concluding July 31 in Las Vegas. Stay tuned for updates.