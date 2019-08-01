JUDAS PRIEST Join Forces With The Great Frog London; New Rings Available Now

The Great Frog (TGF) share their TGF x Judas Priest collaboration, stating, "Without Judas Priest, would we even have heavy metal?!"

Says TGF: "It is with great pleasure and excitement we announce the release of our TGF x Judas Priest collaboration. Inspired by some of the bands most iconic album artwork, owner and designer Reino has created two rings capturing the essence of the band in true TGF style; bold and timeless chunky silver pieces that’ll last you a lifetime, oozing heavy metal.

"With more than 50 million albums sold worldwide fifty years after they first formed, Judas Priest are often described as one of the most influential heavy metal bands ever, and helped create the genre as we know it today. They were also the first ones to bring leather and chains to the metal masses which is why they tie in perfectly with what we do.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled about this collaboration, and we hope you’ll love it just as much as we do."

View/order the rings here, and head over to TGF Music for more on the rings, and to listen to TGF's favourite Judas Priest songs.