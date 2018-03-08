JUDAS PRIEST - Late-Era Videos Featured In New Episode Of BangerTV's Overkill Reacts

In a new episode of the BangerTV series Overkill Reacts, Blayne Smith and Daniel Dekay react to late-era Judas Priest videos "Painkiller", "War" and "Lightning Strike". The episode, as well as the original videos, can be seen below:

In a previous episode, Blayne and Daniel react to 1980s Judas Priest videos "Breaking The Law", "Hot Rockin'" and "Turbo Lover". Watch the episode, as well as the original videos,

below: