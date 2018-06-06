JUDAS PRIEST Launches European Tour In Oslo, Norway; Set Features First Time Performance Of "Rising From Ruins", First Since '84 Of "Night Comes Down" (Video)

Judas Priest launched the European leg of their Firepower World Tour last night (Tuesday, June 5th) at Spektrum in Oslo, Norway. The band's set included the first time performance of the Firepower track "Rising From Ruins", as well as the Defenders Of The Faith album classic "Night Comes Down", performed live for the first time since 1984.

Fan-filmed video for both songs can be seen below:

Judas Priest performs June 7th at Rockfest in Hyvinkää, Finland. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

(Photo - Alitzia Tyminski)