JUDAS PRIEST - Learn To Play British Steel Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums: Judas Priest - British Steel, is available now at this location. A video trailer can be found below.

The 1980 album which changed the face of heavy metal as we know it; British Steel is the perfect mix of interlocking twin guitar parts, melodic metal anthems and scorching displays of guitar prowess. With three previous album releases under their belt; we are joining Judas Priest at the pivotal point in their career and a rare chance to dig deep into the guitar riffs, solos and songs which saw a turning point for metal guitar; kick-starting the 80’s with some of the best playing of the decade.

In this Classic Album guitar course, world-renowned tutor Danny Gill guides you through the guitar highlights from this seminal metal album, one timeless riff and unforgettable solo at a time; including fan favourites: "Living After Midnight", "Rapid Fire" and their best-loved metal anthem, "Breaking The Law".

Learn to play the following:

"Rapid Fire"

"Metal Gods"

"Breaking The Law"

"Grinder 18"

"United"

"You Don’t Have To Be Old To Be Wise"

"Living After Midnight"

"The Rage"

"Steeler"