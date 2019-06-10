JUDAS PRIEST Members Visit Rescue Dogs In Regina

Judas Priest members Ian Hill, Scott Travis, Richie Faulkner and fill-in guitarist Andy Sneap visited the Lucky Paws Dog Rescue in Regina, Saskatchewan just prior to their Firepower 2019 show at SaskTel Centre on Saturday night (June 8th).

Judas Priest posted on Instagram: “Ian, Richie and Scott from Judas Priest and Andy meet some of the rescue puppies from the Lucky Paws Dog Rescue Centre who are a group of volunteers dedicated to rescuing dogs and puppies that come from horrible situations and give them a new lease of life They do great work in finding good homes for these abandoned puppies and dogs. Here we have Ian with Lemmy, Richie with Judas, Scott with Scotia and Andy with Lita….!!”

Lucky Paws Dog Rescue are a volunteer based, non-profit organization in the Regina/Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan area who rescue and adopt out dogs. For more information visit their Facebook page.

(Photo courtesy of Tony Vindevoghel)