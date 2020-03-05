JUDAS PRIEST, MOTÖRHEAD, ALICE COOPER, DEF LEPPARD, DIO, ENTOMBED, ACE FREHLEY, JIMI HENDRIX And More To Deliver Special Releases For Record Store Day 2020

Record Store Day 2020 is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, and the list of available product for this year's event has just been released.

Of interest to BraveWords readers are limited edition titles from Judas Priest, Motörhead, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard, Dio, Entombed, Ace Frehley, Jimi Hendrix, and more.

A partial list of titles available on Record Store Day 2020, in alphabetical order, follows (quantity in brackets where available):

The Allman Brothers Band - Fillmore West 1-31-71 - 2 x LP (6000)

The Allman Brothers Band - An Evening With The Allman Brothers Band: First Set - 2 x LP (1000)

Asking Alexandria - Stand Up and Scream - LP (1500)

August Burns Red - Bones - 7" Vinyl (1000)

The Black Crowes - Jealous Again - 12" Vinyl (7500)

Tommy Bolin - Tommy Bolin Lives! - Vinyl (1000)

Cheap Trick - Out To Get You! Live 1977 - 2 x LP (4700)

Clutch - The Obelisk - LP Box Set (550)

Alice Cooper - Live from the Apollo Theatre Glasgow Feb 19.1982 - 2 x LP (7000)

Def Leppard - Rock N Roll Hall of Fame - RSD First (4000)

DevilDriver - Winter Kills - 2 x LP (1400)

Dio - Annica - 12" Picture Disc (3000)

The Doors - The Soft Parade: Stripped - LP (12000)

Down N Outz - The Music Box EP - 12" Vinyl (1500)

Emerson Lake & Palmer - Live At Waterloo Field, Stanhope, New Jersey, U.S.A., 31st July - LP (2500)

Entombed - Clandestine - Live - 2 x LP (500)

Ace Frehley - Trouble Walkin' - 2 x LP (2400)

Hawkwind - At The BBC 1972 - 2 x LP (5000)

Hawkwind - Quark, Strangeness & Charm - 2 x LP (1500)

Jimi Hendrix - “Message To Love (Live)” / “Changes (Live)” - 7" Vinyl (10000)

Jethro Tull - Stormwatch 2 - LP (6500)

Judas Priest - British Steel - Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Edition - 2 x LP (3500)

Judas Priest - Sad Wings of Destiny - 2 x LP (2700)

Kinks - The Kink Kronikles - 2 x LP (2500)

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - "See Emily Play"/"Vegetable Man" - 12" Vinyl (4000)

Motorhead - "Ace of Spades"/"Dirty Love" - 12" Vinyl (4000)

The Obsessed - Incarnate Ultimate - 2 x LP (1250)

Primus - Suck On This - LP (5000

Skid Row - Slave To The Grind (Expanded) - 2 x LP (2500)

Toto - Live in Tokyo 1980 - Vinyl (2750)

UFO - Live in Youngstown '78 - 2 x LP (1200)

Roger Waters - The Wall - Live In Berlin - 2 x LP (8000)

The Who - A Quick Live One - Vinyl (6500)

The Who - Odds and Sods (Deluxe) - 2 x LP (7000)

