JUDAS PRIEST Name Production Team For New Album

Judas Priest "are back into the studio working on the new album - they have a great team on board with long time producer Tom Allom, Andy Sneap and Mike Exeter - all very exciting!"

Of course, Tom Allom was behind the board for every Priest album from 1979's Unleashed In The East through to 1988's Ram It Down; as well 2009's A Touch of Evil: Live. Andy Sneap is known for his work with: Accept, Arch Enemy, Kreator, Megadeth, Nevermore, Testament, and many more. While Mike Exeter earned a name for himself with Black Sabbath.

Earlier this year, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford spoke exclusively with BraveWords about the band’s new album and follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls saying, “We are currently tracking and it's going to be fucking great man. You’re going to love this one. I'm not just saying that, but I know really well, you are going to love this one.”

Neither a title or release date for the forthcoming Judas Priest album have been announced yet.