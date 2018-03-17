JUDAS PRIEST On Track To Earn Highest Charting Album Ever In The US With Firepower
According to Hits Daily Double, British metal gods Judas Priest are on track to earn their highest charting album in the US at #2 with Firepower. In the UK, the album debuts at number 5, only to be beaten by British Steel which debuted at number 4 in 1980. Stay tuned for more worldwide chart positions as they roll out this week.
Judas Priest kicked off their Firepower 2018 Tour on March 13th at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Check out some fan-filmed video below.
Firepower 2018 tour dates, with support from Saxon and Black Star Riders, are listed below.
March
15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum
18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place
27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama
31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple
April
3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena
10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center
15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center
17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
19 - San Francisco - The Warfield
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre
May
1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
(Band photo - Justin Borucki)