JUDAS PRIEST On Track To Earn Highest Charting Album Ever In The US With Firepower

According to Hits Daily Double, British metal gods Judas Priest are on track to earn their highest charting album in the US at #2 with Firepower. In the UK, the album debuts at number 5, only to be beaten by British Steel which debuted at number 4 in 1980. Stay tuned for more worldwide chart positions as they roll out this week.

Judas Priest kicked off their Firepower 2018 Tour on March 13th at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Check out some fan-filmed video below.

Firepower 2018 tour dates, with support from Saxon and Black Star Riders, are listed below.

March

15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

(Band photo - Justin Borucki)