JUDAS PRIEST Performs Killing Machine Album Track "Delivering The Goods" For First Time In Nearly 40 Years; Video

Judas Priest performed the Killing Machine album track "Delivering The Goods" for the first time since 1980 during their set at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC last night, Wednesday, August 29th. Fan-filmed video can be seen below:

Judas Priest are touring in support of their new studio album Firepower. The band performs tonight, Thursday, August 30th, at Videotron Arena in Quebec City, Quebec. Find their complete live itinerary here.