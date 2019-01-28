JUDAS PRIEST Performs "Killing Machine" Live For First Time In Over 40 Years; Fan-Filmed Video

During their concert on Sunday (January 27th) at Zénith de Paris in Paris, France, Judas Priest performed "Killing Machine" for the first time since 1978. The song is the title track of their fifth album, known as Hell Bent For Leather in the US due to controversy over the Cleveland Elementary School shooting. Watch fan-filmed video below:

"It is with great regret we have to announce that the first four UK shows on the Ozzy Osbourne/Judas Priest tour have been postponed due to Ozzy having a very bad case of flu," states a message from Judas Priest. "Therefore Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester and Newcastle will be rescheduled at a later date - details to follow once finalized - we are very sorry that this has happened and to disappoint so many fans - we wish Ozzy well and look forward to the Glasgow, Birmingham and London shows together - and to the rescheduled ones in the future."

Postponed dates are as follows:

January

30 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

February

1 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, United Kingdom

3 - Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

5 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, United Kingdom