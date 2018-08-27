JUDAS PRIEST - Quality Fan-Filmed Video From Detroit Show Posted

August 27, 2018, 30 minutes ago

news judas priest heavy metal

Judas Priest and Deep Purple are currently out on a co-headlining North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, the outing will visit 25 cities across the US and Canada before wrapping September 30th in Wheatland, California. Check out quality fan-filmed video of Judas Priest's show at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Detroit on August 24th.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Firepower"
"Grinder"
"Sinner" 
"Lightning Strike" 
"Bloodstone" 
"Turbo Lover" 
"Rising From Ruins" 
"Freewheel Burning" 
"You've Got Another Thing Comin'" 
"Hell Bent For Leather" 
"Painkiller"

Encore:
"Metal Gods" 
"Breaking The Law" 
"Living After Midnight"

Tour dates:

August
27 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
29 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
30 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

September
1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
2 - Bethel Woods, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
5 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
9 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
20 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino
21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs
23 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
26 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
29 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
30 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre



