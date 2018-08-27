JUDAS PRIEST - Quality Fan-Filmed Video From Detroit Show Posted

Judas Priest and Deep Purple are currently out on a co-headlining North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, the outing will visit 25 cities across the US and Canada before wrapping September 30th in Wheatland, California. Check out quality fan-filmed video of Judas Priest's show at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Detroit on August 24th.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Firepower"

"Grinder"

"Sinner"

"Lightning Strike"

"Bloodstone"

"Turbo Lover"

"Rising From Ruins"

"Freewheel Burning"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Painkiller"

Encore:

"Metal Gods"

"Breaking The Law"

"Living After Midnight"

Tour dates:

August

27 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

29 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

30 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

2 - Bethel Woods, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

5 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

20 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino

21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs

23 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

26 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

29 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

30 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre