JUDAS PRIEST - Quality Fan-Filmed Video From Detroit Show Posted
August 27, 2018, 30 minutes ago
Judas Priest and Deep Purple are currently out on a co-headlining North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, the outing will visit 25 cities across the US and Canada before wrapping September 30th in Wheatland, California. Check out quality fan-filmed video of Judas Priest's show at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Detroit on August 24th.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Firepower"
"Grinder"
"Sinner"
"Lightning Strike"
"Bloodstone"
"Turbo Lover"
"Rising From Ruins"
"Freewheel Burning"
"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"
"Hell Bent For Leather"
"Painkiller"
Encore:
"Metal Gods"
"Breaking The Law"
"Living After Midnight"
Tour dates:
August
27 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
29 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
30 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
September
1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
2 - Bethel Woods, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
5 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
9 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
20 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino
21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs
23 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
26 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
29 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
30 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre