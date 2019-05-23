JUDAS PRIEST Rejuvenated By Guitarists RICHIE FAULKNER And ANDY SNEAP? - "Yeah, It's Pretty True," Says Bassist IAN HILL

Ahead of Judas Priest's upcoming two-night stand at Austin's Moody Theatre (May 28, 29), co-founder/bassist Ian Hill spoke with Austin Chronicle about growing up in the Birmingham area, the roots of Judas Priest and the band's 50th anniversary, the current tour and reaction to their Firepower album, and more. An excerpt from the chat follows.

Austin Chronicle: The narrative in the press has been that the two new guitarists, Richie Faulkner and now Andy Sneap, have rejuvenated Judas Priest. Do you subscribe to that?

Ian Hill: "Yeah, it’s pretty true. When Richie came along - Ken (K.K. Downing) had decided to retire - he’s the same age as my eldest son. So he comes along and he’s got not just youth, but enthusiasm and energy. That rubbed off on the rest of us. He breathed new life into the band. And now Andy’s come along to fill in for Glenn (Tipton). He’s a fine performer as well.

"Obviously things are different onstage, but musically there’s absolutely nothing missing at all. It’s just fun. We all love doing it. Little changes and things that happen along the way, they just get absorbed. The band is still recognizably Judas Priest - at least from a sound point of view, and also from a performance point of view."

Read the complete interview at Austin Chronicle.

Judas Priest's current tour itinerary, with special guests Uriah Heep opening, can be seen below.

May

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

25 - Chicago, IL - Rosemount

28 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater

29 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater

31 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

June

1 - Little Rock, AR - Riverfest Ampitheatre

3 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

4 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place

17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino

21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

* Uriah Heep only