JUDAS PRIEST Release First Limited Edition Spirit - "It's Rum With A Touch Of Evil"

British heavy metal pioneers, Judas Priest, have released their first spirit to the Swedish market. Get yours as a collector’s item or to share with fellow fans, here.

With absolutely no room for compromises or half-stepping, the Judas Priest Spiced Rum packs a flavourful punch with spicy notes of arrack, vanilla, burnt sugar and raisins. At 37,5% ABV, it’s a mouth-warming yet smooth rum with layers of flavours to discover, always remaining easily drinkable.

Having pioneered and been in the front-run of the world of heavy metal for upwards of five decades, Judas Priest have never lost their relevance on the metal scene. Quite an achievement considering that the band formed back in 1969.

And the band members are very excited about this new release, produced in collaboration with Brands For Fans: “We are thrilled to announce the release of a new rum produced together with Brands For Fans. The complex nature of this new blend and the general versatility of rum goes hand in hand with the music produced by us over the last 50 years. It’s rum with a touch of evil…”

Sari H Wilholm of Brands For Fans adds: “Judas Priest, a truly legendary band. Who’s not heard of them? Such an honor to be able to create this spiced rum with the band.”

Facts about Judas Priest Spiced Rum:

Alcohol: 37,5 %

Volume: 500 ml