JUDAS PRIEST Remember Former Drummer DAVE HOLLAND - "Despite His Actions Since Working With The Band, His Time With Us Was Amongst The Most Productive And Successful"

"It is with regret that we hear of the passing of Dave Holland," says Judas Priest in memory of former drummer Dave Holland, who passed away last Tuesday (January 16th) at the age of 69. "Despite his actions since working with the band, his time with us was amongst the most productive and successful in the bands career and Dave was an integral part of that and for that alone he will be missed."

According to Spanish newspaper El Progreso former Trapeze / Judas Priest drummer Dave Holland (pictured at left above) had been living in the secluded Lamas de Campos community in the mountainous Fonsagrada area of Lugo in northwest Spain. He died at University Hospital Lucus Augusti de Lugo, and his remains were cremated. His cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Holland was a member of Judas Priest from 1979 - 1989 and appeared on many of the band's classic albums including British Steel, Point Of Entry, Screaming For Vengeance, and Defenders Of The Faith. He was replaced by Scott Travis. Dave Holland was also a founding member of Trapeze, alongside Glenn Hughes.

In 2004, Holland was sentenced to eight years in jail after being found guilty of trying to rape a 17-year-old special needs male, who was receiving drum lessons from him. He always insisted that he was innocent.

"It is with deep regret that I have to accept the sudden and unexpected news that Dave Holland has passed away," says former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing. "Dave was a solid friend in life and solid musician both on the stage and in the studio; I will cherish the many gigs we played together and the albums that we made and I will always be grateful to the indelible contribution that Dave gave to Judas Priest. My sincere condolences to all of Dave’s loved ones, family and friends, and to all of the fans that so much appreciated Dave’s musical ability and his life’s work. R.I.P. Dave."