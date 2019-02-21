JUDAS PRIEST Replaces OZZY OSBOURNE As Download Festival Japan Headliner; SLAYER, ARCH ENEMY, HALESTORM, ANTHRAX And More Confirmed

The organizers behind the first ever Download Festival in Japan, which will take place on March 21st, recently issued the following statement:

"Following Ozzy’s recent postponement of UK and European tours due to ill health, the Download Japan team has been wishing for a speedy recovery in the hope that he would be able to perform at the festival. Unfortunately however, Ozzy has been forced to cancel his appearance at Download Japan 2019 on doctor’s orders. We apologize to his fans, and anyone inconvenienced by this news.

Ozzy, who has been suffering from pneumonia, has left the hospital, but has been told to continue to receive treatment at home for a period of six weeks. We wish Ozzy all the best for a full and speedy recovery, and a comeback show in Japan.

We are currently working towards the announcement of additional acts for the festival. Thank you for your patience. We kindly ask for your understanding that refunds will not be issued in the case of lineup changes."

The official website for Download Festival Japan has been updated, with Judas Priest having been confirmed as Ozzy's replacement on the bill. Other acts confirmed include Slayer, Sum 41, Ghost, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Halestorm, Amaranthe and more.

