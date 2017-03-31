JUDAS PRIEST Returning For Vol. III - Hell Bent For Hollywood Edition Of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp

Judas Priest are returning for Vol. III - Hell Bent For Hollywood, September 14th - 17th, in Los Angeles CA, continuing the celebration of Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp's 21st anniversary. This is the band's third appearance at Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp, and takes place right before they hit the road for their next world tour.

Join Rob Halford, Richie Faulkner, Ian Hill and Scott Travis along with 15 incredible touring rock star counsellors including bass players, guitar players, vocalists and drummers as you live the ultimate heavy metal dream. You will spend four days interacting with Judas Priest, as the members appear throughout the entire camp. You will jam with Judas Priest at the Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp facility, plus they will perform live on stage with each band at the infamous nightclub, The Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, CA on Sunday September 17th.

Further details can be found here.