JUDAS PRIEST Reveal First Photos Of Band / New Album Production Team
March 20, 2017, an hour ago
Judas Priest recently revealed that they "are back into the studio working on the new album - they have a great team on board with long time producer Tom Allom, Andy Sneap and Mike Exeter - all very exciting!"
The band has now released the photo below via Instagram, stating: “Metal men of the Midlands making molten metal on a Monday.”
Another photo includes the tag, “A cup of coffee and a glass of fine wine, producers Andy Sneap and Colonel Tom Allom - 2 knob twiddlers hard at work on the new Priest record.”
Tom Allom was behind the board for every Priest album from 1979's Unleashed In The East through to 1988's Ram It Down; as well 2009's A Touch of Evil: Live. Andy Sneap is known for his work with Accept, Arch Enemy, Kreator, Megadeth, Nevermore, Testament, and many more. Mike Exeter earned a name for himself with Black Sabbath.
Earlier this year, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford spoke exclusively with BraveWords about the band’s new album and follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls saying, “We are currently tracking and it's going to be fucking great man. You’re going to love this one. I'm not just saying that, but I know really well, you are going to love this one.”
Neither a title or release date for the forthcoming Judas Priest album have been announced yet. Stay tuned for updates.