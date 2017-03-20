JUDAS PRIEST Reveal First Photos Of Band / New Album Production Team

Judas Priest recently revealed that they "are back into the studio working on the new album - they have a great team on board with long time producer Tom Allom, Andy Sneap and Mike Exeter - all very exciting!"

The band has now released the photo below via Instagram, stating: “Metal men of the Midlands making molten metal on a Monday.”

Another photo includes the tag, “A cup of coffee and a glass of fine wine, producers Andy Sneap and Colonel Tom Allom - 2 knob twiddlers hard at work on the new Priest record.”

A cup of coffee and a glass of fine wine, producers @andysneap and Colonel Tom Allom @allomtom 2 knob twiddlers hard at work on the new Priest record. A post shared by Judas Priest (@judaspriest) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

Tom Allom was behind the board for every Priest album from 1979's Unleashed In The East through to 1988's Ram It Down; as well 2009's A Touch of Evil: Live. Andy Sneap is known for his work with Accept, Arch Enemy, Kreator, Megadeth, Nevermore, Testament, and many more. Mike Exeter earned a name for himself with Black Sabbath.

Earlier this year, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford spoke exclusively with BraveWords about the band’s new album and follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls saying, “We are currently tracking and it's going to be fucking great man. You’re going to love this one. I'm not just saying that, but I know really well, you are going to love this one.”

Neither a title or release date for the forthcoming Judas Priest album have been announced yet. Stay tuned for updates.