JUDAS PRIEST's "Battle Cry" Concert Film From Wacken Open Air 2015 To Stream On Knotfest.com

The July 17 instalment of the Knotfest streaming concert series will revisit the landmark performance from Judas Priest documented for the concert film, Battle Cry. The show features the metal pioneers commanding some 85,000 fans during their appearance at the 2015 Wacken Festival.

Touring in support of their 2014 release, Redeemer Of Souls, Priest’s comprehensive tracklist would include a competent balance of the classic and the contemporary. Songs like “Dragonaut", “Halls Of Valhalla”, and the title track, “Redeemer Of Souls”, were delivered with “Turbo Lover”, “Hell Bent For Leather”, “Beyond The Realms Of Death", and “Painkiller”, to name just a few.

Judas Priest are certainly among metal music’s most revered with good reason. Their live experience serves as an emphatic reminder of how they continue to be such an important contributor to the culture of heavy music. Watch the July 17 broadcast scheduled for 1 PM, PST / 3 PM, EST / 8 PM, GMT/ 9 PM, CET.

(Photo - Justin Borucki)