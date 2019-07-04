JUDAS PRIEST's Firepower Tour Plays To Over 1.26 Million People; "Thanks To Every Single One Of You That Came And Rocked Out With Us," Says Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER

Judas Priest guitarist, Richie Faulkner, took to social media to thank fans for their support on the band's Firepower tour, which recently wrapped it's North American leg in Las Vegas, and to share some stats.

Says Richie: "Thanks to every single one of you that came and rocked out with us on the Firepower tour 2018/2019. It’s been emotional and amazing to see all of you and share in the celebration of heavy metal all around the world. A big thanks also to our wonderful Judas Priest Crew. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to serve."



Judas Priest's next schedule show is on January 31, 2020 at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. The band's tour itinerary can be found here.