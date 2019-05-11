JUDAS PRIEST's Ian Hill Talks Current Leg Of Firepower Tour, Status Of Glenn Tipton - "He Is A Street Fighter And If Anybody Can Get Over This Disease, It Will Be Him"

Earlier this month metal gods Judas Priest kicked off another leg of their Firepower tour which will run through June 29 in Las Vegas. BraveWords caught up with original bassist Ian Hill for a lengthy chat about the current tour, the status of Glenn Tipton and departed guitarist K.K. Downing and breathing new life into a treasured set-list celebrating nearly 50 years of British steel! Here is an excerpt from "Metal" Tim Henderson's interview which will run next week:

BraveWords: You’ve done a bit of tweaking to the set list including some rarely heard classics like “Steeler”, “All Guns Blazing” and "(Take These) Chains”. How do those conversations go when you're building something fresh for the audience?

Hill: “It's funny cause people suggest songs all the time. It’s our third time round in the States and Canada, so we've got to shake the set up. We don't want anything getting stale. There was about 11 of them that we hadn’t done in ages. Before we hit the stage, we see which ones fit and get a good flow. It's exciting times.”

BraveWords: Most bands have a problem putting together a setlist because they don't have the material. You guys have the opposite problem. As well, you are supporting a fantastic new album.

Hill: “Especially when you have a new record out, then you have to drop somebody’s favourite. We'd love to go out and play the whole of Firepower, but obviously you can't do that without dropping some of the fan favorites.”

BraveWords: Was Glenn Tipton in rehearsals with you?

Hill: “It's sort of day to day basis really. Whether he'll get out more on this leg, I'm not sure. That’s the nature of Parkinson's disease, you can't really plan anything because you never know if you're going to have a good day or bad day. But if he's feeling well enough, he’ll definitely come out. I don't want anybody going out and buying a ticket on the strength of that. I need to stress that because I can't guarantee it. But if he can manage it, he'll do it. Glenn is a street fighter and if anybody can can get over this disease, it will be him. At the moment he’s struggling a little bit.”

BraveWords: Well that's sad to hear. The entire metal world has him in their hearts. Please pass our regards to him.

Hill: “I will do that. He would appreciate that.”

BraveWords: I recently finished reading K.K. Downing's biography. Curious if you have read it?

Hill: “No, I haven’t read, no. I was there at the time so I really don't need to read it (laughs)!”

BraveWords: Do you think the door's still open to have him come back for one final good-bye?

Hill: “We’ll see. It’s something for the future, but right now we’ve got a lot on our hands. But you know, you never say never. You never know.”

Judas Priest's current tour itinerary with special guests Uriah Heep opening can be seen below.





May

9 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

10 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

11 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage *

12 - Washington, DC - Anthem

14 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

15 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

16 - Uncastville, CT - Mohegan Sun

18 - Albany, NY - The Palace

19 - Albany, NY - The Palace

20 - Sellersville, PA - ST94 *

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

25 - Chicago, IL - Rosemount

28 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater

29 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater

31 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

June

1 - Little Rock, AR - Riverfest Ampitheatre

3 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

4 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place

17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino

21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

* Uriah Heep only