JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD On Success Of Firepower Album - "It Just Goes To Show You The Force And The Power And The Broad Scope That Metal Still Has"; Video

British metal gods Judas Priest debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with their new album Firepower, marking the group’s highest charting album ever. In a new interview with BUILD Series, the discuss the album's success and more. Watch below.

The Judas Priest: Firepower 2018 Tour will wrap up on May 1st in Texas. Support comes from Saxon and Black Star Riders. Remaining dates are listed below.

March

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum