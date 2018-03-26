JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD On Success Of Firepower Album - "It Just Goes To Show You The Force And The Power And The Broad Scope That Metal Still Has"; Video
March 26, 2018, 16 minutes ago
British metal gods Judas Priest debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with their new album Firepower, marking the group’s highest charting album ever. In a new interview with BUILD Series, the discuss the album's success and more. Watch below.
The Judas Priest: Firepower 2018 Tour will wrap up on May 1st in Texas. Support comes from Saxon and Black Star Riders. Remaining dates are listed below.
March
27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama
31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple
April
3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena
10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center
15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center
17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
19 - San Francisco - The Warfield
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre
May
1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum