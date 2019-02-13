JUDAS PRIEST's South African Dates Cancelled - "We Are Very Disappointed That This Has Happened"

Judas Priest have been forced to cancel their first-ever concerts in South Africa, scheduled for March 20th in Cape Town and March 22nd in Johannesburg.

Says the band: "Due to circumstances totally beyond our control we are extremely sorry to have to announce that because of logistical and technical reasons the South African shows have been cancelled - we are very disappointed that this has happened as we were looking forward to performing in South Africa for our fans there for the first time - we have been touring the world for nearly 50 years and have always honored our commitments - we are all very upset about this situation."