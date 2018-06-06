JUDAS PRIEST Singer ROB HALFORD Plotting Collaborations With BEHEMOTH, GHOST Frontmen - "It’s Fun For Musicians To Step Into Each Other's World"

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford tells Phoenix New Times that fans can expect to see more collaborations in the future, a nod to his recent involvement on In This Moment’s “Black Wedding” (see below), where he contributed vocals and was a priest in the music video.

“Nergal [from Behemoth] and I are possibly doing a collaboration," says Halford. I was in the dressing room with Tobias from Ghost, and we talked about collaborative opportunities too. It’s fun for musicians to step into each other's world. It’s like different football teams - it’s the same game but a different play. I’m just very curious to see where my voice can fit in.”

Halford also discusses his vocal performance, the band's Firepower album, the fight for LGBTQ rights, and more. Read the full interview at Phoenix New Times.