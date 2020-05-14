JUDAS PRIEST Stream Epitaph Concert In Its Entirety

In May 2012, Judas Priest wrapped up their epic Epitaph World Tour with a storming set at London's Hammersmith Apollo. The band, having announced that this would be their final large-scale world tour, celebrated their last and possibly final show with an incredible career-spanning set list that brought down the house. In addition to performing all their classics "Breaking The Law", "Living After Midnight" and "You've Got Another Thing Comin'", Priest dug deep into their catalog, performing at least one song from each of their albums, which rounded off their 23-song set list.

A year later in May 2013, this legendary set was released on DVD, BluRay and digital long form video by Legacy Recordings.

Now in May 2020, as Judas Priest celebrate 50 Heavy Metal Years, the band cannot go out on their planned world tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, Rob Halford and co. are giving their fans, who are also stuck at home, the opportunity to relive an incredible show from eight years ago in the form of Epitaph, which can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Heading Out To The Highway"

"Victim Of Changes"

"Diamonds And Rust"

"Beyond The Realms Of Death"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown)"

"Breaking The Law"

"The Hellion"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Battle Hymn"

"Rapid Fire"

"Metal Gods"

"Judas Rising"

"Starbreaker"

"Never Satisfied"

"Prophecy"

"Night Crawler"

"Turbo Lover"

"The Sentinel"

"Blood Red Skies"

"Painkiller"

"Electric Eye"

"Living After Midnight"