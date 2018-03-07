JUDAS PRIEST Streaming Snippet Of New Song "Children Of The Sun"; Video

Judas Priest have released the video below, offering a short sample of the new song "Children Of The Sun", featured on their upcoming Firepower album: On March 19th at 6 PM, Judas Priest will be signing copies of Firepower at the Sony Square NYC (25 Madison Avenue in New York City). The album will be released on March 9th via Epic Records, and is available for pre-order here.

Firepower is comprised of 14 tracks of pure and highly inspired metal. And to mark the occasion Priest has reunited with producer Tom Allom (the man behind the board for all of the band’s releases from 1979 - 1988, including such stellar classics as Unleashed In The East, British Steel, Screaming For Vengeance and Defenders Of The Faith) and with Grammy Award-winning producer Andy Sneap also helping to raise the sonic bar even higher.

Firepower tracklisting:

"Firepower"

"Lightning Strike"

"Evil Never Dies"

"Never The Heroes"

"Necromancer"

"Children Of The Sun"

"Guardians"

"Rising From Ruins"

"Flame Thrower"

"Spectre"

"Traitors Gate"

"No Surrender"

"Lone Wolf"

"Sea Of Red"

"Never The Heroes" lyric video:

"Lightning Strike" video:

The Judas Priest: Firepower 2018 Tour will kick off on March 13th in Pennsylvania, and wrap up on May 1st in Texas. Support comes from Saxon and Black Star Riders.

Confirmed tour dates:

March

13 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

(Band photo - Justin Borucki)