JUDAS PRIEST To Headline Knotfest Columbia In October; Bill Includes HELLOWEEN, KREATOR, ARCH ENEMY And More; Video Trailer

The first ever Knotfest Colombia will take place at Hipódromo de los Andes in Bogotá, Columbia on October 26th with headliners Judas Priest. Other acts confirmed for the event include Helloween, Kreator, Arch Enemy, Massacre, Kilkrops, Underthreat, Iron Reagan, Goatwhore, Revocation and Pitbull.

Check out a video trailer below, and head here for more information.