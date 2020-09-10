JUDAS PRIEST To Headline Their Own Warlando Metal Fest In 2021; SABATON, LACUNA COIL, SOULFLY, MUSHROOMHEAD, UNCURED Confirmed

Legendary heavy metal band Judas Priest, celebrating their 50th anniversary, today announce their first ever Warlando Metal Fest, fuelled by Monster Energy.

Warlando takes place Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 11, at 11 AM, ET.

Judas Priest will be headlining their first curated festival and is telling fans to prepare for WAR at the Orlando Amphitheater. Joining Priest in the battlefield will be Sabaton, Lacuna Coil, Soulfly, Mushroom Head and Uncured.

Judas Priest has sold over 50 million albums and are frequently ranked as one of the greatest metal bands of all time. They have released 18 studio albums and six live albums. Earlier this year, the band announced they will begin working on a new album soon.

Will the other bands performing at Warlando be up for the battle? Stay tuned for more news about additional bands joining them in the fight and for more information about other on-site experiences to come.

More information and tickets will be available Friday at warlandofest.com.

(Photo - Joel Barrios, Norrsken Photography and Design)