JUDAS PRIEST To Still Perform In Auckland Amid OZZY OSBOURNE’s Canceled Tour Dates

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer, songwriter Ozzy Osbourne today announced the cancellation of his Australian, New Zealand and Japanese tour dates next month. This follows the recent postponement of Ozzy’s entire UK and European No More Tours 2 tour due to Doctors orders arising from Osbourne’s recent illness.

“Ozzy recently developed pneumonia and has spent some time in hospital. Thankfully he is now through the worst part,” says Sharon Osbourne. “His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel.”

Ticket holders for the Christchurch show at Horncastle Arena on Wednesday, March 13th are entitled to a full refund.

Judas Priest, joined by special guests (soon to be announced) will STILL perform in Auckland at Spark Arena on Saturday, March 16th. The show will now be ticketed as general admission standing and unreserved seating.