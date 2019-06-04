JUDAS PRIEST – Tomorrow Night's Show In Colorado Springs Canceled
June 4, 2019, 3 hours ago
Judas Priest’s show with Uriah Heep tomorrow night (June 5th) at Broadmoor World Arena has been canceled. Priest singer Rob Halford is dealing with bronchitis and was ordered by doctors to rest if he wants his voice to recover. Refunds are available at the point of purchase and no rescheduled date has been announced.
A message from Judas Priest reads:
“Rob Halford has been fighting bronchitis for over a week and now doctors have told him he needs full rest so his voice can recover - therefore tomorrow’s Judas Priest concert has unfortunately been cancelled. The band did not want to cancel but Rob's health must come first. THE PRIEST WILL BE BACK to Colorado Springs, but until then refunds for all tickets will be available at point of purchase.”
Judas Priest's current tour itinerary, with special guests Uriah Heep opening, can be seen below.
June
5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena (CANCELED)
8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre
11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre
14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre
16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place
17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino
21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center
22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena
29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint