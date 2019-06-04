JUDAS PRIEST – Tomorrow Night's Show In Colorado Springs Canceled

Judas Priest’s show with Uriah Heep tomorrow night (June 5th) at Broadmoor World Arena has been canceled. Priest singer Rob Halford is dealing with bronchitis and was ordered by doctors to rest if he wants his voice to recover. Refunds are available at the point of purchase and no rescheduled date has been announced.

A message from Judas Priest reads:

“Rob Halford has been fighting bronchitis for over a week and now doctors have told him he needs full rest so his voice can recover - therefore tomorrow’s Judas Priest concert has unfortunately been cancelled. The band did not want to cancel but Rob's health must come first. THE PRIEST WILL BE BACK to Colorado Springs, but until then refunds for all tickets will be available at point of purchase.”

Judas Priest's current tour itinerary, with special guests Uriah Heep opening, can be seen below.

June

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena (CANCELED)

8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place

17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino

21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint