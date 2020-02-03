JUDAS PRIEST Working On New Album
Earlier today, February 3rd, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner Tweeted a photograph of himself, alongside vocalist Rob Halford and fellow guitarist Glenn Tipton, seated behind the mixing console at an undisclosed studio with the caption:
"Giving birth to new metal babies. #judaspriest writing sessions 2020 with grand master Tipton and the Mg RHRF DOTF #forgingthesteel"
"Giving birth to new metal babies. #judaspriest writing sessions 2020 with grand master Tipton and the Mg RHRF DOTF #forgingthesteel pic.twitter.com/7nMHQiuBN5— Richie Faulkner (@RichieFaulkner) February 3, 2020"
Currently untitled, this will be Judas Priest's 19th studio album, and the follow-up to Firepower, which was released in 2018.
In live news, Judas Priest will return to the stage on May 30th in Helsinki, Finland. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.