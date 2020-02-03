JUDAS PRIEST Working On New Album

February 3, 2020, an hour ago

news judas priest richie faulkner rob halford glenn tipton heavy metal

JUDAS PRIEST Working On New Album

Earlier today, February 3rd, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner Tweeted a photograph of himself, alongside vocalist Rob Halford and fellow guitarist Glenn Tipton, seated behind the mixing console at an undisclosed studio with the caption:

"Giving birth to new metal babies. #judaspriest writing sessions 2020 with grand master Tipton and the Mg RHRF DOTF #forgingthesteel"

Currently untitled, this will be Judas Priest's 19th studio album, and the follow-up to Firepower, which was released in 2018.

In live news, Judas Priest will return to the stage on May 30th in Helsinki, Finland. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.

  



Featured Audio

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Straight To Hell” (Epic / Sony)

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Straight To Hell” (Epic / Sony)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews