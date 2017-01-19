JUDAS PRIEST’s Richie Faulkner, ALICE IN CHAINS’ Mike Inez, VINNY APPICE Added To Tomorrow’s METAL ALLEGIANCE Event In Anaheim, California

Metal Allegiance is gathering at the City National Grove of Anaheim on January 20th for a monumental tribute to our fallen heroes. Hosted by Jackson, Charvel & EVH the night will be a who’s who of the metal community. With one day before the event and only a handful of tickets left, the band is proud to announce Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath), Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest) and Mike Inez (Alice In Chains) are joining the all-star lineup. Make sure to buy your tickets before you miss out on this amazing night.

Loudwire will be live-streaming tomorrow's performance on their Facebook and YouTube profiles. It will go live at 10:15 PM, PST/1:15 AM, EST for those who cannot make it out to this epic gathering.

In anticipation of the show, Loudwire is hosting a special guitar giveaway where fans have the opportunity to win a Jackson JS12 guitar that will be signed by the Metal Allegiance lineup from the show. Head here for more information and to enter the contest before the January 20th deadline.

Musician's Institute has also announced that they are picking two of their students to play alongside their metal legends.

This night marks the first time in a year that the core four, David Ellefson, Alex Skolnick, Mark Menghi, and Mike Portnoy have played together. Joining them on stage are the newest recruits to this already incredible lineup; Mikkey Dee (Motörhead, Scorpions), Eddie Hermida (Suicide Silence), Arejay Hale (Halestorm) and Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies) who will join Chris Jericho (Fozzy), Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Chuck Billy (Testament), and Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs). The night will start at 7 PM with sets by Marty Friedman, Gus G, and Martyrd