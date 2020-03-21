JUDAS PRIEST’s ROB HALFORD Addresses Coronavirus Pandemic - “Keep Strong, Keep Safe, Keep Metal”

Judas Priest's Rob Halford has given Loudwire an important video message for everyone as the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the world:

"At times like this, this is when the metal community comes together. We know what we have to do in terms of keeping things clean,” says the Metal God as he disinfects his leather goods and studs.

“This is serious, okay? But we're going to get through it, because we’ve because we've been through these situations before been through these situations before in history. Look after each other. Stay in touch, that's an important thing. Text each other, Facetime, Instagram, all of it is incredibly important when there's a lot of fear floating around, this is when we really have to look out for each other and do what's necessary and the right thing to do. I love you. Keep strong, keep safe, keep metal — oh yeah!"