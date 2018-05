This Sunday on AXS TV’s Rock & Roll Road Trip Episode 305, Sammy Hagar heads to the Loudwire Awards in L.A., where he receives the Humanitarian Award, and sits down with Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, for a Q&A. Sammy then heads to the Adopt the Arts event, where he performs with Matt Sorum and Kings Of Chaos for an extraordinary performance. Check out a preview below: