JUDAS PRIEST’s ROB HALFORD To Guest On Ride With Norman Reedus; Teaser Clip

Legendary Judas Priest singer Rob Halford is guest on tomorrow night’s (Sunday, March 3rd) episode of Ride With Norman Reedus only on AMC. Check out a teaser clip below:

Ride with Norman Reedus is an American travel series that premiered on AMC on June 12, 2016. The series follows actor and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus where he and a guest of the week travel across a different destination on a motorcycle while exploring the city's biker culture and checking out various locales.