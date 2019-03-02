JUDAS PRIEST’s ROB HALFORD To Guest On Ride With Norman Reedus; Teaser Clip
March 2, 2019, an hour ago
Legendary Judas Priest singer Rob Halford is guest on tomorrow night’s (Sunday, March 3rd) episode of Ride With Norman Reedus only on AMC. Check out a teaser clip below:
Ride with Norman Reedus is an American travel series that premiered on AMC on June 12, 2016. The series follows actor and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus where he and a guest of the week travel across a different destination on a motorcycle while exploring the city's biker culture and checking out various locales.