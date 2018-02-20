JUDAS PRIEST’s ROB HALFORD – “We’re Having A Blast In The Studio And On The Road”

In a new interview with Billboard, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says it’s their passion and that drives their sound.

“We're having a blast in the studio and on the road,” declares Halford. “There's no friction, there's a lot of just love and respect for each other. What better combination can you have? We have friends in bands and we don't know how they work, because there's so much going on behind the scenes. We count our blessings that we're in this great place. If you're having a blast, if you love each other, if you're just hanging out and writing music and recording it and touring, that's got to be infectious. That's got to go into the music.”

The buzz surrounding legendary metal band Judas Priest’s forthcoming album, Firepower, is undeniably growing louder - on the strength of the video clip for the track “Lightning Strike”, as well as many of the attractive/limited edition purchasing options made available for fans via PledgeMusic already being sold out. Fans can now hear a snippet of the song "Traitor's Gate" below.

Set for release on Friday, March 9th via Epic Records - the album is comprised of fourteen tracks of pure and highly inspired metal. And to mark the occasion Priest (singer Rob Halford, guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner, bassist Ian Hill, and drummer Scott Travis) has reunited with producer Tom Allom (the man behind the board for all of the band’s releases from 1979-1988, including such stellar classics as Unleashed In The East, British Steel, Screaming For Vengeance and Defenders Of The Faith) and with Grammy Award-winning producer Andy Sneap also helping to raise the sonic bar even higher.

“Tom Allom has got this classic metal thing,” explains Halford. “And Andy is a bit more of a ‘modern metal producer’ but his thinking is a little bit different to Tom’s. And I think to get this balance between that classic old school metal to what Andy’s world is was just a remarkable coalescence.”

“Tom Allom has been with us since 1979, so his knowledge of ourselves and our music in general is immense,” adds Hill.

And according to Travis, Priest returned back to a recording method that worked incredibly well on the band’s earlier classics - “We went back to the organic way of recording where it’s all of us in a room and we got to play together.”

Firepower tracklisting:

"Firepower"

"Lightning Strike"

"Evil Never Dies"

"Never The Heroes"

"Necromancer"

"Children Of The Sun"

"Guardians"

"Rising From Ruins"

"Flame Thrower"

"Spectre"

"Traitors Gate"

"No Surrender"

"Lone Wolf"

"Sea Of Red"

Ten years ago, Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton was diagnosed to have the onset of the early stages of Parkinson’s - from then until recently Glenn has lived his life as the great heavy metal guitar player he has always been, maintaining by his own definition a standard of quality and performance that is incredibly important.

In a new interview with The Quietus, Rob Halford discussed the possibility guitarist Glenn Tipton could still perform with Judas Priest on the Firepower tour.

"The great positive side of this for us and for Glenn particularly is that he's not let this challenge change his life that much," Rob explained. "Glenn is still Glenn — Glenn can still play the guitar," he said. "Same guy — a wonderful, great heavy metal guitar player. His role is a little bit different now. And I can't wait for those moments when he's gonna show up unexpectedly anywhere around the world on the Firepower tour and come and jam out 'Living After Midnight', 'Breaking The Law', those kinds of songs. It's gonna be a really special moment. It could be the first show, it could be the last show — we don't know. But the joy is that Glenn is still playing and he's still with us, and he's as excited as we are to celebrate the release of Firepower."

Halford continued, "Glenn made the decision about not being able to full commit to the tour only last Thursday (February 8th). So we're still very much processing all of the possibilities. The other thing is, much like some of the other areas in these kinds of challenges, daily, there are incredible advances in medicines, in drugs and such things that can help to alleviate the condition. So that's all part of the ongoing story for Glenn. Who knows? Next year or the year after that, things could be dramatically different. But in the meantime, yeah, Glenn can show up, as we've said in the statement, anytime anywhere."

Confirmed tour dates:

March

13 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

(Rob Halford photo - Mark Weiss, band photo - Justin Borucki)