Julien’s Auctions Launch AEROSMITH Auctions; Including Las Vegas VIP Meet And Greet Package

Julien’s Auctions has announced an online charity auction for MusicCares’ 30th anniversary person of the year, featuring Aerosmith.

In celebration of MusiCares' milestone anniversary, Julien's Auctions will host a special online only auction with advance bidding beginning today, December 27, 2019 to registered bidders on who JuliensLive.com are not able to attend the MusiCares Person Of The Year benefit gala honoring Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020. The auction will start closing in real time and in lot order for live bidding at 11:00 AM Pacific Time on January 24. This GRAMMY Week event precedes the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards telecast. In the midst of celebrating 50 years as a band, Aerosmith will be recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history.

A sensational collection of items- some never before seen at auction -will be offered including instruments from this year's honorees and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inducted rock band who have sold over 150 million albums worldwide. Among the items are frontman Steven Tyler's autographed, iconic Shure SM58 microphone and accompanying white microphone stand (estimate: $5,000 - $10,000, seen in photo below right) along with his personal scarves to walk this way to the auction stage; an autographed Joe Perry Gibson Les Paul Signature guitar signed in silver marker with a starting estimate of $5,000-$7,000. In addition, a Steven Tyler and Joe Perry "Rockin' Vegas Nights VIP Meet and Greet Package" will be offered at auction (estimate: $10,000-$20,000) where the lucky winner will meet the band. The package includes two first class airline tickets and two nights hotel accommodation to attend the band's concert in Las Vegas; an exclusive backstage tour of the Aerosmith "Deuces are Wild" show with an Aerosmith VIP host; an individual photo opportunity with the band; a Steven Tyler and Joe Perry signed 8x10 photograph; tickets to view memorabilia from the band's historical 50-year career at the Aerosmith exhibition; Aerosmith "Deuces are Wild" merchandise (exclusive to VIP packages); a commemorative meet & greet laminate; a dedicated VIP entrance and on site VIP host. Other Aerosmith items include (estimate each item: $2,000-$4,000): a Gibson bass guitar signed "Tom Hamilton 2020!" on the white pick guard with various drawings from Tom Hamilton; a Brad Whitford signed Fender Squier Bullet Stratocaster guitar; a used Remo Emperor drumhead signed by Joey Kramer in black felt pen with two pairs of Joey Kramer Zildjian Artist Series signature drumsticks in green and red.