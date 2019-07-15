JULIET RUIN Streaming New Single "Seasons"

Since starting on their musical journey in 2015 from the ashes of a previous endeavour, Juliet Ruin has been working tirelessly to make a name for themselves in the Canadian music scene. Making their way across local stages and appearing at several Western Canadian festivals, Juliet Ruin are now finishing up their first full-length album, Old Stardust, Love And Chaos. To introduce this work of art they are releasing the first single, "Seasons" (lyric video below).

Since releasing their self titled EP in 2017, Juliet Ruin has been working hard to further cement their sound and create a brand that is all their own. They describe their new album as staying true to their roots while continuing to tinker with their sound: “Old Stardust, Love, And Chaos stays true to a lot of our root qualities in terms of catchy hooks and overall groove, but fans can expect a lot of new and even somewhat experimental things on the album as well. Lyrically speaking this album delves into a little bit deeper subject matter than the EP, focusing a lot on personal introspection and mental health, as well as general societal concerns from differing degrees of headspace; from optimism to apathy.”

The single is about the goddess of spring and hell in Greek mythology and serves as a nod to badass women everywhere. The music coming is laced with fury, reflection, and tears.

Juliet Ruin expands of the meaning behind the single: “Our first single off the album, 'Seasons', is a mainly clean-vocals, poetic retelling of Persephone and Hades in Greek mythology. 'Seasons' has an emotional vibe to it and celebrates the balance of powers within the spectrum of femininity, as well as the metaphorical ties between seasons and nature the mother.”

The ten-track album, Old Stardust, Love, And Chaos, will be available on September 6.

Tracklisting:

"Simple Wars"

"Spite"

"Violent Hands"

"Details Kill"

"FTW"

"Seasons"

"With Only Rage"

"Charlatan"

"Stay Gold"

"Old Stardust, Love, and Chaos"

"Seasons" lyric video:

Live dates:

August

3 - Drumheller, AB - Loud As Hell Fest

September

6 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

7 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

13 - Kelowna, BC - Fernando's

14 - Vancouver, BC - Pat's Pub

October

4 - Red Deer, AB - The Krossing

5 - Medicine Hat - Liquid Niteclub

(Photo - Dana Zuk Photography)